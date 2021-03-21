Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Avis Budget Group worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 57,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,257 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Avis Budget Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $72.40.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

