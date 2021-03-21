Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Viasat worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,455,000 after purchasing an additional 608,641 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 223,659 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 238,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,623.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

