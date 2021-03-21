Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.55 Million Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $348,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,517 shares of company stock worth $50,773,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

