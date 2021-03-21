Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 84,537 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

ROIC stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.