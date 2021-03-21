Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Domtar worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Domtar by 34.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

UFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

