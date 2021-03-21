Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 48.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Stephens raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

