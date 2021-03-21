Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 38,168 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Northwest Bancshares worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,711,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 179,892 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 371,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 107,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $68,039.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

