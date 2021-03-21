Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Monro worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

MNRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Monro stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

