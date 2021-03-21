Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,208 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Range Resources worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRC opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

