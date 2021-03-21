Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 496.82 ($6.49).

RMV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of RMV stock remained flat at $GBX 567.80 ($7.42) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,181. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 373.10 ($4.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 598.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 627.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 45.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $4.40.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

