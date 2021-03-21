RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 150.6% higher against the dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $35.20 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00466412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00138679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00748618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00074735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 215,624,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

