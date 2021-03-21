Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.55 or 0.00459475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00064661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00141518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00057422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.00 or 0.00711318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.