Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 419.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,888 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after buying an additional 221,559 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,452,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,105,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $76.55 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

