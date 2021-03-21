RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $39.70 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00051573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00648893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00069179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,967,849 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.