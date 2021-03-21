Rivetz Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $342.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $342.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00645534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024366 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rivetz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

