Rivulet Capital LLC Sells 27,050 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rivulet Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 2.0% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 8,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 83,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Booking by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,188.11.

Booking stock traded down $59.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,287.74. 637,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,469.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,234.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,015.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

