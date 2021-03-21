Rope Price Hits $70.55 on Exchanges ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Rope has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $10,028.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope token can now be bought for approximately $70.55 or 0.00122469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00460933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00141009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00057534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.54 or 0.00709223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00074018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

