Rotharium Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001261 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded 98.6% higher against the dollar. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $147,423.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00051041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00640682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium (CRYPTO:RTH) is a token. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Rotharium Token Trading

