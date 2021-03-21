Rotten Trading 24% Lower This Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Rotten has a market cap of $810,256.12 and $10,727.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rotten has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00051504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.02 or 0.00646142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 65,583,175 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

