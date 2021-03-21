Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Tops $4.47 on Exchanges

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $628,064.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.47 or 0.00007765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.89 or 0.00460437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00064882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00140964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00057787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.06 or 0.00714532 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00074600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,776,526 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

