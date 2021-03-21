Royale Finance Market Cap Tops $7.15 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Royale Finance token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.55 or 0.00460520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00140300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00058179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.04 or 0.00703240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00073641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Royale Finance Token Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

