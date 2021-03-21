Ruff Hits One Day Volume of $2.30 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ruff has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $18.57 million and $2.30 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.68 or 0.00645686 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024381 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Ruff Token Trading

