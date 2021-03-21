Ruler Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $609,888.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $320.06 or 0.00555544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $609,888.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.23 or 0.00460371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00064937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00140646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.00714023 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00074253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

