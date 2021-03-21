SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.33 or 0.00007531 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.70 million and $202,321.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.89 or 0.00460437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00064882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00140964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00057787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.06 or 0.00714532 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00074600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 418,732 coins and its circulating supply is 391,590 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

