Safe Haven (SHA) Price Reaches $0.0100

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $30.01 million and $3.11 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 100% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $841.92 or 0.01463458 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

