Safe (SAFE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58,088.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Safe has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $58,088.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

