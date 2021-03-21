SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $3.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,280.57 or 0.99987232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00391747 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00288735 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.59 or 0.00720213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00074773 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005130 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

