SafeInsure (SINS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $205.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. SafeInsure has a market cap of $308,451.74 and $205.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 115.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,483,789 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

