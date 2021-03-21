Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

