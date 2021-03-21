SALT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $58,116.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $24.62 million and $58,116.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00051763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00649126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068902 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

SALT Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.