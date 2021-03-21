Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €19.14 ($22.52).

SZG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG stock traded down €0.57 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €23.29 ($27.40). 341,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.78. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of €27.26 ($32.07). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.52.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.