Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) announced a dividend on Friday, March 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

Santander Consumer USA has increased its dividend by 2,100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of SC opened at $26.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

