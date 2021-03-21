Satovsky Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,740 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.2% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $654.87. The stock had a trading volume of 42,893,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,718,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $628.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,315.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $745.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

