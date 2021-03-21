Scala (XLA) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $30,873.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.96 or 0.00460604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00138281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00055703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.61 or 0.00714755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00074138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,665,459,150 coins and its circulating supply is 9,865,459,150 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.