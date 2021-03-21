Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SRRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,009. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.
