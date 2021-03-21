Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.39% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $800,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.