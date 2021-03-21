Scorum Coins (SCR) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,561.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $534,565.94 and approximately $4,561.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00461655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00140269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00057387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.37 or 0.00707181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00073694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Scorum Coins Token Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.