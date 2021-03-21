ScPrime Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $15,305.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.69 or 0.00459508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00050950 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00641404 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,357,474 coins and its circulating supply is 33,673,863 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.