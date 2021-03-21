Scrypta (LYRA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 135.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $460,203.67 and approximately $38.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,259,341 coins and its circulating supply is 16,459,341 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

