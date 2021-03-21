Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.92.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.90. 3,432,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,180. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.36. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

