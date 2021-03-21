Sean Washchuk Sells 7,700 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$531,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,857 shares in the company, valued at C$4,268,133.

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$69.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.05. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$34.62 and a twelve month high of C$71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$12.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL.B. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.63.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

