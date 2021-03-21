Seigniorage Shares Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $45,009.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.00462705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00064842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00144673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.66 or 0.00689066 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00074426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Token Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,383,476 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

