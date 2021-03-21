Seigniorage Shares Reaches Market Cap of $5.33 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 71.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $419,194.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.12 or 0.00460655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00063711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00137867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.10 or 0.00707603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00073592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,383,476 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Token Trading

