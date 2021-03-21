Selfkey (KEY) Tops One Day Volume of $69.46 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 53.2% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $100.29 million and $69.46 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00050878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.93 or 0.00647619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,168,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

