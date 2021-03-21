Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

ST traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $62.35. 1,125,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,373. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Ossiam increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

