Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Sensata Technologies worth $17,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ST opened at $62.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ST. Barclays raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

