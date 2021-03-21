SENSO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $723,778.00 (SENSO)

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One SENSO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SENSO has a total market cap of $12.59 million and approximately $723,778.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SENSO has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000099 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SENSO

SENSO (SENSO) is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 tokens. The official website for SENSO is sensoriumxr.com . SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

