Sentinel Price Tops $0.0332 on Major Exchanges (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $66.44 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

