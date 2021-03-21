Sentinel Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $153.40 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 87% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 180.6% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $153.40 million and approximately $333.16 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007105 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

