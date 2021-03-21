Serum Hits Market Cap of $252.94 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Serum has a market cap of $252.94 million and approximately $99.85 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00008771 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.37 or 0.00460088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00064651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00141317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00057922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.34 or 0.00711435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

